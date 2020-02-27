The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
UN urges Saudi Arabia to release women activists, uphold rights

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 27, 2020 11:49
GENEVA - UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet urged Saudi Arabia on Thursday to uphold freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly and review convictions of activists, religious leaders and journalists as it prepares to host a G20 summit this year.
Bachelet, in a speech to the UN Human Rights Council, called on Riyadh to release several Saudi women activists jailed for demanding "reforms of discriminatory policies.""I also call for full transparency in the ongoing judicial proceedings, and comprehensive accountability, regarding the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi," she added, referring to the US-based journalist killed by Saudi agents at its Istanbul consulate in October 2018.
Greece reports two new coronavirus cases - health ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 12:57 PM
Iran's death toll from coronavirus reaches 26 - health ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 12:54 PM
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri to bar Italians from coming to Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/27/2020 12:06 PM
IAF takes down drone from Gaza over Mediterranean Sea - IDF
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/27/2020 11:43 AM
Swiss confirm three new coronavirus cases, now four in total
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 11:42 AM
Kremlin rebuffs Turkey's Erdogan on proposed Syria meeting with Putin
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 11:40 AM
Syrian govt forces launch bid to take back Saraqeb town -Turkish official
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 11:39 AM
Two more coronavirus cases in UK bring total to 15
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 11:19 AM
Blue & White: 'Investigate Likud for violation of Party Financing Law'
  • By ARIK BENDER/MAARIV
  • 02/27/2020 10:52 AM
Iran reports 22 deaths from coronavirus; 141 infected
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 09:41 AM
Kuwait has 43 confirmed cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 09:40 AM
Russian military source denies Syrian rebels took town of Saraqeb
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 09:17 AM
Syrian Observatory: government forces in full control of southern Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 08:35 AM
Australia: Morrison says world about to be gripped by coronavirus pandemi
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 08:29 AM
Fire breaks out at Sheba Medical Center
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/27/2020 08:28 AM
