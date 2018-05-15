May 15 2018
UN warns of more Gaza violence, condemns Israel's use of force

By REUTERS
May 15, 2018 12:27
GENEVA - The UN human rights office condemned Monday's "appalling deadly violence" by Israeli security forces in Gaza and said it was extremely worried about what might happen later on Tuesday, while calling for an independent investigation.

UN human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told a regular UN briefing in Geneva that Israel had a right to defend its borders according to international law, but lethal force must only be used a last resort, and was not justified by Palestinians approaching the Gaza fence.


