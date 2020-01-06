The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
UNESCO says US signed treaties not to harm cultural heritage

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 6, 2020 17:00
UNESCO said on Monday that the United States has signed treaties committing it not to harm cultural heritage in the event of armed conflict.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday stood by his threat to go after Iranian cultural sites, warning of a "major retaliation" if Iran strikes back for the killing of one of its top military commanders.
The U.N. cultural body said that under provisions of the 1954 and 1972 conventions - which have been ratified by both the United States and Iran - signatory states undertake not to take any deliberate measures which might damage cultural and natural heritage on the territory of other states party to those conventions.
UK woman in Ayia Napa rape case to be pardoned by Cyprus president: report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/06/2020 06:02 PM
EU foreign ministers to meet on Iran on Friday - diplomats
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 05:56 PM
Hamas delegation meets Soleimani's successor in Iran
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/06/2020 05:36 PM
US accuses Russia, China of blocking UN statement on Baghdad embassy attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 04:57 PM
White House adviser: Trump could still renegotiate Iran nuclear deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 04:30 PM
Nir Hefetz to sue Yair Netanyahu for half a million shekels – report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/06/2020 03:31 PM
Russia sees no nuclear proliferation threat after Iran's enrichment decision
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 03:27 PM
Bangladesh to ban use of single-use plastic in hotels and restaurants
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 03:22 PM
Turkey says it will send military experts, advisers to Libya
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 03:19 PM
IAEA will report any relevant developments after Iran deal announcement
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 03:12 PM
Indonesian student jailed as Britain's worst rapist
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 03:04 PM
Saudi Arabia appeals for calm after killing of Iranian general
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 02:21 PM
Britain alarmed by Iran nuclear announcement - a Boris Johnson spokesman
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 02:04 PM
Benjmain Netanyahu: I am appalled at the tragic flood deaths
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/06/2020 12:14 PM
