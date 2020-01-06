UNESCO says US signed treaties not to harm cultural heritage

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday stood by his threat to go after Iranian cultural sites, warning of a "major retaliation" if Iran strikes back for the killing of one of its top military commanders.
The U.N. cultural body said that under provisions of the 1954 and 1972 conventions - which have been ratified by both the United States and Iran - signatory states undertake not to take any deliberate measures which might damage cultural and natural heritage on the territory of other states party to those conventions.