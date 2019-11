Union of Right-Wing Parties chairman Rafi Peretz, in a conversation with Ynet, announced Thursday that he will not rule out sitting with the left-wing Meretz party in a government.Peretz further elaborated, saying "contrary to the claim of Blue and White, Netanyahu is ready to accept the president's outline." In regards to the Arab parties, Peretz said that it is "forbidden to sit with [them]" in a government together.