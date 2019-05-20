U.S. Ambassador to China visiting Tibet this week

Breaking news.
US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad was scheduled to visit Tibet this week, a US embassy spokesperson said, the first visit to the region by a US ambassador since 2015.
"This visit is a chance for the ambassador to engage with local leaders to raise longstanding concerns about restrictions on religious freedom and the preservation of Tibetan culture and language," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
Branstad was traveling to Qinghai and Tibet from May 19 to May 25 on a trip that will include official meetings as well as visits to religious and cultural heritage sites, the spokesperson said.
