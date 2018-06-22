U.S. Ambassador to Israel: 'Great Meeting' with Netanyahu

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman stated that the meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt and Israeli ambassador to the US Ron Dermer was "Great."



The alleged subjects of the meeting were an American peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and solutions to easing the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.



King Abdullah II of Jordan met with Kushner and Greenblatt on Wednesday and stressed the importance of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.





