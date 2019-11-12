U.S. Ambassador to Israel: ‘We stand with our friend and ally’

US Ambassador David M. Friedman said the US stands “with our friend and ally Israel at this critical moment” on social media on Tuesday after roughly 170 rockets were fired on Israel from the Gaza Strip.



Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an Islamist terrorist org backed by Iran, is again attacking Israel with 100’s of missiles aimed at civilians. We stand w our friend & ally Israel at this critical moment & support Israel’s right to defend itself & bring an end to these barbaric attacks — David M. Friedman (@USAmbIsrael) November 12, 2019

Friedman further said Islamic Jihad, “an Islamist terrorist org backed by Iran” is attacking Israel with “100’s of missiles aimed at civilians.”

