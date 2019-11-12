U.S. Ambassador to Israel: ‘We stand with our friend and ally’

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
US Ambassador David M. Friedman said the US stands “with our friend and ally Israel at this critical moment” on social media on Tuesday after roughly 170 rockets were fired on Israel from the Gaza Strip.
Friedman further said Islamic Jihad, “an Islamist terrorist org backed by Iran” is attacking Israel with “100’s of missiles aimed at civilians.”
