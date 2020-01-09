The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

US Army general: Iran intended to kill US personnel in missile attack

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had said the strikes "concluded" Tehran's response to the US killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani on Jan. 3.

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 9, 2020 01:34
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army General Mark Milley arrives to brief members of the U.S. Senate on developments with Iran after attacks by Iran on U.S. forces in Iraq, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 8, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army General Mark Milley arrives to brief members of the U.S. Senate on developments with Iran after attacks by Iran on U.S. forces in Iraq, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 8, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
WASHINGTON - Iran's missile attack on Wednesday had been intended to kill US personnel at Iraq's al-Asad airbase, the top US military officer said, in remarks that suggested that Tehran was, and perhaps still is, willing to risk major US retaliation.
Army General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was not ready to say whether Iran was done after its unprecedented attack on two Iraqi bases that host troops from the United States, Canada, Denmark, the United Kingdom and other nations.
Asked if perhaps Iran would see this as an incomplete mission, given the lack of US fatalities, Milley said: "I think it's perhaps too early to tell."
Milley said he and others in the military "fully expect" Shia militia groups in Iraq, backed by Iran, to carry out attacks against US and US-led forces in Iraq and Syria: "That's a very real possibility."
His remarks came hours after President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested Iran was "standing down" after it fired missiles at US forces in Iraq overnight, as both sides appeared to be looking to defuse a crisis over the US killing of an Iranian general.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had said the strikes "concluded" Tehran's response to the US killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani on Jan. 3.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, addressing a gathering of Iranians chanting "Death to America," said the missile attacks were a "slap on the face" of the United States and said US troops should leave the region.
Trump said the United States did not necessarily have to respond militarily to Iran's attack.
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper, standing alongside Milley, cautioned that the US military remained "poised and ready."
Milley and Esper offered the most detail to date about the Iranian missile attack overnight, telling reporters at the Pentagon that Iran fired 16 short-range ballistic missiles from at least three locations inside Iran.
At least 11 of them hit al-Asad, while at least one other missile hit a facility in Erbil, Iraq. The others failed in flight. Esper said targets hit included tents, a helicopter and a parking lot and there was no major damage.
MISSILES WITH SIGNIFICANT POWER
Milley noted the missiles had 1,000 to 2,000-pound warheads on them, each with significant explosive power and "kill radius."
"I believe, based on what I saw and what I know, is that (the strikes) were intended to cause structural damage, destroy vehicles and equipment and aircraft and to kill personnel. That's my own personal assessment," Milley told reporters.
"But the analytics is in the hands of professional intelligence analysts. So they're looking at that."
Milley and Esper said actions taken by military personnel safeguarded lives, as well as early warning from US military systems that detect such missile activity.
Milley noted that bases like al-Asad have scatter plans, bunkers and protective gear to help protect forces that come under attack.
Esper and Milley said they were unaware of any heads-up from Iraq about the coming attack, after Baghdad said it was notified by Tehran of the strike.


Tags Iran Iraq United States Qasem Soleimani
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Poland’s Israel problem By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Center Field: Leaders’ credibility chasms By GIL TROY
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: The next disruptive technology By GERSHON BASKIN
Shmuley Boteach Killing Soleimani was a moral response By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
2 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
3 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
4 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
5 How will Iran retaliate for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani?
Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani (L) and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by