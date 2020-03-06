The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
CDC reports 213 coronavirus cases, including those under investigation

By REUTERS  
MARCH 6, 2020 19:43
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 65 more cases of coronavirus in the country, which includes cases reported by individual states that were yet to be confirmed by the agency.
As of 4:00 p.m. on March 5, the number of confirmed and presumptive positive cases stood at 213, the agency said.Cases detected among former passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship remains at 46, while 3 cases were detected in citizens repatriated from Wuhan, China, the CDC said.
France says it now has 613 confirmed cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 08:57 PM
UN cancels key meetings ahead of climate summit due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 08:38 PM
Number of coronavirus cases in the West Bank rises to 16
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/06/2020 08:36 PM
IDF confirms failed rocket launch attempt in Gaza
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/06/2020 08:04 PM
Iraq places France and Spain on coronavirus entry ban list
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 08:01 PM
Coronavirus cases in New York increases to 33
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 07:59 PM
Italian coronavirus deaths jump to 197, cases climb to 4,636
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 07:57 PM
Facebook closes London offices after employee diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 06:30 PM
Chinese province reports 17 new coronavirus infections imported from Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 06:23 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul attack that killed 27
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 05:58 PM
Bus driver with coronavirus put on respirator
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/06/2020 05:37 PM
Two more Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/06/2020 05:18 PM
Polish police limit some drink-driving tests due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 05:18 PM
Togo confirms first case of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 04:43 PM
Total UK coronavirus cases reach 163
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 04:31 PM
