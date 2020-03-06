CDC reports 213 coronavirus cases, including those under investigation

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC
) on Friday reported 65 more cases of coronavirus in the country, which includes cases reported by individual states that were yet to be confirmed by the agency.
As of 4:00 p.m. on March 5, the number of confirmed and presumptive positive cases stood at 213, the agency said.Cases detected among former passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship remains at 46, while 3 cases were detected in citizens repatriated from Wuhan, China, the CDC said.