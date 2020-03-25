US CDC reports 54,453 coronavirus cases, 737 deaths

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 54,453 coronavirus cases, an increase of 10,270 cases from its previous count, and said the death toll had risen by 193 to 737.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness, COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on March 24 compared to its tally a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2IVY1JT).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The total count does not include cases among repatriated citizens from Wuhan, China and Japan.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.