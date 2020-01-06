US, Canadian embassies warn citizens of possible missile attack on Israel

The United States Embassy in Israel issued a security alert on Monday, warning its citizens of a possible missile attack on Israel."Heightened tension in the Middle East may result in security risks to US citizens abroad," the embassy said in a press release. "Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy strongly encourages US citizens to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness, as security incidents, including rocket fire, often take place without warning."Two days prior, the Canadian embassy issued a travel warning for the region, saying that "the security situation could worsen with little warning," calling on its citizens to "exercise caution."