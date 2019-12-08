The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

US Defense Secretary Esper to secure military bases after Florida shooting

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 8, 2019 16:53
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he has instructed the armed forces to review both security at military bases and screening for foreign soldiers who come to the United States for training after a shooting in Florida.
A Saudi Air Force lieutenant killed three people and wounded eight others in a shooting rampage Friday at a U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida. Esper said on "Fox News Sunday" that he had asked top defense officials to "make sure we're taking all necessary precautions" to make sure military installations were secure.Esper said he had asked the Pentagon to "review what our screening procedures are" before soldiers from other countries come to the United States for training. He described those programs as "very important to our national security."
Esper also said the "only way forward" for the long-running war in Afghanistan "is through a political agreement" with the Taliban and the Afghan government. And he said the United States had reached a point in the Middle East that "we have deterred Iranian bad behavior."
Nadler says vote 'possible' on Trump articles of impeachment this week
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2019 04:47 PM
Lebanon's Khatib says there's consensus for nominating Hariri as PM again
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2019 04:34 PM
UK Labour's McDonnell: I worry antisemitism has affected our election campaign
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2019 01:15 PM
Saar attacks Netanyahu: Settlement future secured with actions, not words
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/08/2019 12:20 PM
IDF begins airborne exercise
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/08/2019 09:05 AM
Five terror suspects arrested overnight
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/08/2019 08:01 AM
Rouhani: Iran state budget designed to resist US sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2019 07:53 AM
Squad members oppose two-state solution resolution in Congress
  • By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS
  • 12/08/2019 04:37 AM
N.Korea carries out "very significant" test at satellite launch site
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2019 04:15 AM
Shooting near Mexico's presidential residence leaves four dead
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2019 12:46 AM
IMF and Ukraine reach staff-level agreement on a new 3-year program
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2019 12:43 AM
UK's Conservatives 11 points ahead of Labour before election
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/07/2019 11:22 PM
US defense secretary can't label US base attack 'terrorism' at this point
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/07/2019 10:46 PM
Trump says does not think Kim Jong Un wants to interfere in U.S. election
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/07/2019 10:41 PM
Iran to unveil new generation of enrichment centrifuges soon
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/07/2019 09:52 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by