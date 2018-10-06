U.S. First Lady Melania Trump wraps up solo African tour in Egypt

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
US First Lady Melania Trump was welcomed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his wife, Entissar, on Saturday after she flew in from Kenya as part of her first solo African trip.
She was scheduled to tour the Pyramids and the Great Sphinx before leaving for the United States later on Saturday.
Melania Trump wore slacks and a tie as she stepped off the plane in Cairo, where she proceeded to the presidential palace.
In a Facebook post on Friday, Sisi's wife welcomed Melania by saying she would arrive to her "second country, Egypt." "I am honored to meet the honorable lady, the wife of the American president, in Cairo tomorrow, and to wish her a successful and happy stay in her second country, Egypt," she wrote in Arabic.
Trump, who also traveled to Malawi and Ghana on her trip, has focused on her signature issue of advocating for children with stops at a hospital, primary school and an orphanage.
