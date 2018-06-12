US Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen toured Israel-Egypt border

US Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen met Public Security and Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan with her Israeli counterpart Monday in the first meeting hosted by an American Cabinet member at the US Embassy in Jerusalem.



According FoxNews, Nielson was in Israel for the opening of the International Homeland and Public Security Ministerial Forum, where she was expected to deliver a major speech.



Twenty ministers and vice ministers from 17 different countries are expected to participate in the forum, which will focus on counterterrorism and radicalization.



Nielson tweeted:





Today I had the distinct honor of being the first member of @POTUS’ @Cabinet to host a meeting in the new @usembassyjlm, discussing with Israeli Minister of Public Security @giladerdan1 our strong & enduring relationship with #Israel. pic.twitter.com/neqE1psuQS — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) June 11, 2018

On Tuesday, Nielson traveled to Israel's border with Egypt to inspect Israel's border fence, Reshet Bet reported. Nielson is responsible for the project initiated by President Donald Trump to build a fence between the US and Mexico.