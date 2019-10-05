Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. House Democrats subpoena White House in impeachment inquiry

By REUTERS
October 5, 2019 01:36
WASHINGTON - Three Democratic committee chairmen of the U.S. House of Representatives said on Friday they had subpoenaed the White House for documents related to their impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump.

Representatives Elijah Cummings of the Oversight Committee, Adam Schiff of the Intelligence Committee and Eliot Engel of the Foreign Affairs Committee said they were forced to issue the subpoena after the White House failed to produce documents they requested in a Sept. 9 letter."We deeply regret that President Trump has put us - and the nation - in this position, but his actions have left us with no choice but to issue this subpoena,” the three chairmen said


