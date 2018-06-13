June 13 2018
|
Sivan, 30, 5778
|
U.S. House Republicans fail to reach immigration bill deal; talks continue

By REUTERS
June 13, 2018 02:10
WASHINGTON - A high-level meeting of US House of Representatives Republicans ended on Tuesday with no deal and no draft immigration legislation even being offered, a leading lawmaker said upon exiting the 90-minute, closed-door session.

Representative Mark Meadows, who heads a group of hard-right conservative Republicans, told reporters that while he was still optimistic a compromise could be found, there was "no deal at this point" and "I haven't seen a draft proposal" for legislation.


