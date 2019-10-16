Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. House Republicans to introduce Turkey sanctions legislation

By REUTERS
October 16, 2019 17:51
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives plan to introduce legislation on Wednesday that will impose sanctions on Turkey in response to Ankara's incursion into Syria, Representative Liz Cheney told reporters on Wednesday.

Even though Republicans do not control the chamber, the measure has a good chance of passing, with members of both parties condemning the swift eruption of violence from Turkey, a NATO ally.In the Republican-led Senate top Democrat Chuck Schumer on Wednesday called for the House to quickly pass the resolution and for his chamber to then immediately take it up.

Republican President Donald Trump has announced sanctions on Turkey, ratcheted up tariffs on the country's steel imports and suspended a major trade deal, but many lawmakers say the U.S. response must go even further.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 16, 2019
Russia removed U.S. diplomats from train near secret test site accident

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings