U.S. House Republicans to seek sanctions on Turkey over Kurd offensive

By REUTERS
October 11, 2019 01:36
Dozens of President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives announced on Thursday that they would introduce legislation to impose sanctions against Turkey in response to its military offensive against Kurdish forces in Syria.

"President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan and his regime must face serious consequences for mercilessly attacking our Kurdish allies in northern Syria," Republican Representative Liz Cheney, chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, said in a statement.


