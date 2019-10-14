Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi backs bipartisan sanctions on Turkey -Graham

By REUTERS
October 14, 2019 17:50
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 WASHINGTON - U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Monday that he had spoken with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about Turkey's offensive in northern Syria, and that she supported bipartisan sanctions against Ankara.


Graham is usually a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, but he has repeatedly publicly condemned Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northeastern Syria, which was quickly followed by a Turkish invasion to drive out Kurdish-led forces who have long been Washington's allies.

"Just spoke with Speaker Pelosi regarding congressional action on Turkey's incursion of Syria," Graham tweeted. "Speaker supports bipartisan sanctions against Turkey's outrages in Syria. She also believes we should show support for Kurdish allies and is concerned about the reemergence of ISIS."


Related Content

Breaking news
October 14, 2019
Iran president says there is video footage of attack on Iranian tanker

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings