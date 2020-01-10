The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
BREAKING NEWS

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says will submit Trump impeachment to Senate

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 10, 2020 18:59
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday announced that she will advance legislation next week that would formally trigger a Senate impeachment trial for President Donald Trump.
The House on Dec. 18 passed two articles of impeachment against the Republican president. "I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the (House) floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate," Pelosi said in a statement.
Sanctioned Iranian commander says new U.S. limitations are "symbolic"
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 07:27 PM
U.S. official: sanctions on Iran more effective than 2015 nuclear deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 07:21 PM
Russia says no grounds to blame Iran for Ukrainian plane crash - TASS
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 05:51 PM
U.S. says any delegation to Iraq would not discuss troop withdrawal
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 05:01 PM
Germany's Maas says Iran nuclear deal still makes sense
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 04:45 PM
Iran's envoy to UK denies any clearing of plane crash site - Sky TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 04:03 PM
Florida air force base in lockdown after nearby shooting – report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/10/2020 02:54 PM
Lufthansa cancels flights to and from Tehran due to uncertain security
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 02:43 PM
Two Palestinians suspected of firing at Israeli border police arrested
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/10/2020 02:41 PM
Niger sets new offensive against militants after 25 soldiers killed
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 02:26 PM
Ukraine president received data from US on Iran plane crash
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 01:39 PM
El Al plane makes emergency landing after 'mayday' on flight from Newark
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/10/2020 01:27 PM
Iraq's top cleric condemns US, Iran confrontation on Iraqi soil
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 12:23 PM
Iran: Flight crash investigation could take 'one or two years'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 10:56 AM
Iran could have nuclear weapon within 1 to 2 years - French minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 09:48 AM
