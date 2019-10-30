Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. House backs measure that would impose sanctions on Turkey over Syria

By REUTERS
October 30, 2019 00:02
WASHINGTON - The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday for a resolution calling on President Donald Trump to impose sanctions and other restrictions on Turkey and Turkish officials over its offensive in northern Syria.

House members voted 403-16 in favor of the legislation, part of an effort by both Democrats and many of Trump's fellow Republicans in Congress to push Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government to end, and not resume, its offensive against Kurdish forces who helped U.S. troops battle Islamic State militants


