The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

U.S. House calls four law professors to start Trump impeachment hearing

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 3, 2019 01:23


WASHINGTON - The US House Judiciary Committee announced on Monday it will call four witnesses, all of them law professors, during the first day of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Hearings in the Democrat-controlled House start Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET (1500 GMT).

Trump, a Republican, and his lawyers were invited earlier to appear, but declined on Sunday, citing a lack of “fundamental fairness.”

Here is who will testify:

Noah Feldman, a professor of law at Harvard Law School. Feldman, a former clerk for Justice David Souter of the US Supreme Court, was senior constitutional adviser to the Coalition Provisional Authority in Iraq.

Feldman, in opinion columns for Bloomberg News, has written https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2019-11-11/in-trump-impeachment-hearings-democrats-must-avoid-legalism that Democrats have legitimate grounds to move ahead with impeachment because Trump has abused his power in office.

Pamela Karlan is a professor of public interest law at Stanford Law School, oversaw voting rights at the Justice Department under former President Barack Obama and served as a law clerk to Associate Justice Harry Blackmun at the US Supreme Court.

Karlan in October argued before the Supreme Court that US employees should not be fired because of their sexual orientation. She has not been a vocal public commentator on Trump's impeachment proceedings. Michael Gerhardt, the professor of jurisprudence at the University of North Carolina School of Law, is a former media director for Al Gore's presidential campaign, and served as a joint witness during the impeachment proceeding of Democratic former President Bill Clinton.

He has written a book called "Impeachment: What Everyone Needs to Know," that claims to be a non-partisan "primer for anyone eager to learn about impeachment’s origins, practices, limitations, and alternatives." Jonathan Turley, a professor of public interest law at the George Washington University Law School, has written opinion columns arguing that Democrats have moved too quickly, focused too narrowly on Trump's relations with Ukraine, and suffered from the lack of testimony from people who were directly involved, like Rudy Giuliani.

Turley testified as a constitutional expert https://jonathanturley.org/2007/08/20/clinton-impeachment-testimony-house-judiciary-committee in the Clinton impeachment, telling the House Judiciary Committee in 1998 that the allegations against Clinton, which included perjury, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and abuse of office, would amount to "clear and compelling" grounds for impeachment if proven.

Turley also said this spring that Trump's efforts to interfere with a Justice Department investigation of Russia's involvement in the 2016 election, as outlined in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, did not amount to obstruction of justice.

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter hospitalized
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 01:15 AM
Transgender Palestinian living in Tel Aviv attacked in Ramallah
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/03/2019 12:00 AM
Trump administration lifts hold on Lebanon security aid
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 11:31 PM
Government in Libya's capital condemns deadly air strikes
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 11:20 PM
Boy killed in car crash outside British school, five others injured
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 09:55 PM
Wisconsin student who refused to give up gun shot by officer at HS
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 09:23 PM
Russia's Putin signs law to label people foreign agents
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 08:50 PM
Injustice of worsening climate impacts rises up agenda at UN talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 08:38 PM
Kosovo indicts six over murder of moderate Serb leader
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 07:28 PM
Gantz opposes defense alliance with US: 'limits IDF's capabilities'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/02/2019 05:44 PM
Mike Pompeo says U.S. will help prevent Latin American protests becoming riots
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 05:34 PM
NIS 600m. approved for Israeli education
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/02/2019 04:06 PM
Jailed pro-Kurdish leader in Turkey unwell but not taken to hospital
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 02:53 PM
Netanyahu not flying to London, may meet with Pompeo later this week
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/02/2019 02:27 PM
Amir Peretz prepared to join post-Netanyahu unity government
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by