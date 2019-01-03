U.S. House elects Democrat Pelosi to be speaker for 2019-2020

Breaking news.
WASHINGTON- Democrat Nancy Pelosi was elected on Thursday to be the new speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives as her party took majority control of the chamber following its election victory last Nov. 6.
This marks Pelosi's second stint as speaker. She was the first woman ever to hold the job, serving from 2007 until 2011, when Republicans began an eight-year run in the House majority.
