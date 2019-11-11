U.S. House panels release Pentagon official's impeachment deposition

\WASHINGTON - The U.S. House of Representatives committees conducting the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Monday released transcripts from a closed-door deposition with Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });