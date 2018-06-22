June 22 2018
Tammuz, 9, 5778
U.S. House postpones vote on Republican immigration bill again

By REUTERS
June 22, 2018 02:38
WASHINGTON - Republican leaders in the US House of Representatives delayed for a second time - likely to next week - a vote on an immigration bill they had originally planned to take up on Thursday.

The vote on the so-called compromise Republican plan had earlier been delayed to Friday to allow members additional time to review it. It was pushed back again after lawmakers said they failed to resolve differences on key issues in a Thursday evening meeting.

The Republican-controlled House earlier on Thursday defeated another, more conservative immigration bill designed to significantly reduce visas for legal immigration to the United States and to temporarily protect from deportation young "Dreamers" brought to the country illegally as children.

The compromise bill, which had been set for a vote later in the day, was crafted to appeal to more Republicans, some of whom joined with Democrats to defeat the more conservative immigration measure.

The compromise bill would put Dreamers on a pathway to citizenship, fund the construction of President Donald Trump's long-sought wall on the southwestern border with Mexico and require that immigrant children be kept with their parents pending deportation decisions.


