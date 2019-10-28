Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. House to debate bill on next steps in Trump impeachment probe

By REUTERS
October 28, 2019 22:02
The U.S. House of Representatives this week will debate legislation establishing procedures for the next phase of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday.

In a letter to her fellow Democrats, Pelosi said the measure would lay the groundwork for public hearings, which Republicans have been clamoring for, along with ways to set "due process" for Trump and his lawyers. It also will outline steps for various investigating committees to forward evidence they have collected to the House Judiciary Committee, which potentially could draft articles of impeachment.


