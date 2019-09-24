Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. House to proceed with formal Trump impeachment inquiry -senior lawmaker

By REUTERS
September 24, 2019 23:28
The U.S. House of Representatives will move forward with a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, the head of a powerful House committee said on Tuesday.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal told reporters after meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that the chamber's top Democrat had decided it was time to move forward, a position he said other committee chairmen supported.


