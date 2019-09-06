Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. Interior Dept. illegally kept national parks open with fees in shutdown

By REUTERS
September 6, 2019 03:25
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Trump administration illegally used national park fees to keep parks open during the 35-day government shutdown in December and January, the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office said on Thursday.

The GAO said the Interior Department violated federal appropriations law by using entrance fees paid by visitors to national parks, which are supposed to be used for their maintenance and enhancement.During the shutdown between Dec. 22, 2018, and Jan. 25, 2019, which was the longest in U.S. history, the Interior Department directed National Park Service staff to keep national parks accessible, keeping minimal staff on site. That raised concerns for NPS employees over public safety and resource protection.

During the shutdown, parks like Joshua Tree and Yosemite in California that remained open with limited staff faced sanitation and health issues like overflowing toilets and trash cans.

The Interior Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The GAO investigation stemmed from a request from Democratic U.S. Senator Tom Udall of New Mexico and U.S. Representative Betty McCollum of Minnesota, who had raised concerns that keeping the national parks partially open was aimed at "limiting the public relations fallout" of the shutdown.

The Federal Land Recreation Enhancement Act (FLREA) requires fees collected at national parks to be used for their maintenance and improvement.

"The Administration’s decision to use these fees for basic day-to-day operations during President Trump’s shutdown is a clear violation of the law," McCollum said in a statement.

The GAO said the Interior Department needed to report its violation to Congress and outline steps to prevent it from repeating similar violations.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 6, 2019
Brazil's Bolsonaro picks top prosecutor who agrees with him on environment

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings