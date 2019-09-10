Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. says Iran possibly conducting secret nuclear activities

By MAARIV ONLINE
September 10, 2019 16:40
The United States is accusing Iran of conducting "secret nuclear activities" after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech last night, in which he announced that Israel had unveiled other secret sites in the Iranian nuclear program.

Translated by Rachel Wolf.


