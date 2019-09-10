U.S. says Iran possibly conducting secret nuclear activities

The United States is accusing Iran of conducting "secret nuclear activities" after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech last night, in which he announced that Israel had unveiled other secret sites in the Iranian nuclear program.



Translated by Rachel Wolf.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });