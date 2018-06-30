US-Israeli teen convicted in Israel for bomb threats during Trump's rise

Breaking news.
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
An Israeli-American teenager was found guilty in Israel on Thursday (June 28) of making about 2,000 hoax bomb threats against Jewish and other institutions in the United States and elsewhere during Donald Trump's rise to the US presidency in 2016 and 2017.
The incidents stoked allegations by some American critics at the time that the Republican contender was encouraging antisemitism and other forms of racism. Trump has denied any such wrongdoing. The defendant has been separately indicted for hate crimes in several US states, where he was named as Michael Kadar, 19.
Partly on the basis of a confession, Tel Aviv District Court convicted him of offenses between his 18th birthday in August 2016 and his arrest in March 2017. It held off on formally convicting him of earlier charges pending a youth parole review.
Kadar was found guilty of counts including extortion, disseminating hoaxes in order to spread panic, money laundering and computer hacking over bomb and shooting threats against community centers, schools, shopping malls, police stations, airlines and airports in North America, Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Norway and Denmark. He was also convicted of assault for trying to grab a gun from a policewoman who searched his home.
The counts each carry potential jail terms of several years. The court did not immediately set a date for Kadar's sentencing.