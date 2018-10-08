October 08 2018
|
Tishrai, 29, 5779
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

US Jewish leaders to Netanyahu: Khan al-Ahmar must not be demolished

By JPOST.COM STAFF
October 8, 2018 15:57
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Jewish community and religious leaders in the US submitted a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week to stop the demolition of the Beduin village of Khan al-Ahmar in the West Bank.

"The demolition – should it take place – will violate the principles of human rights and humanitarian law, to which Israel, as a democratic state, has ascribed," the letter said.

The signers of the letter, including the President of the nonprofit liberal advocacy group J Street Jeremy Ben-Ami, interim President of Hebrew Union College Rabbi David Ellenson, and President of the Union for Reform Judaism Rabbi Rick Jacobs, among others, claimed that the "Israeli High Court of Justice ruling ignored Israel’s history of disregarding the Beduin’s traditional rights in general and, in particular, those of the Jahalin."

"[The demolition] will also, in our opinion, add another obstacle to the already frayed efforts to resolve the Palestinian – Israeli conflict, further hindering the path to peace and justice," the letter added.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Breaking news
October 8, 2018
Lavrov says accused Russian spies were on 'routine trip' to Netherlands

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut