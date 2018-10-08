US Jewish leaders to Netanyahu: Khan al-Ahmar must not be demolished

Breaking news.
Jewish community and religious leaders in the US submitted a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week to stop the demolition of the Beduin village of Khan al-Ahmar in the West Bank.
"The demolition – should it take place – will violate the principles of human rights and humanitarian law, to which Israel, as a democratic state, has ascribed," the letter said.
The signers of the letter, including the President of the nonprofit liberal advocacy group J Street Jeremy Ben-Ami, interim President of Hebrew Union College Rabbi David Ellenson, and President of the Union for Reform Judaism Rabbi Rick Jacobs, among others, claimed that the "Israeli High Court of Justice ruling ignored Israel’s history of disregarding the Beduin’s traditional rights in general and, in particular, those of the Jahalin."
"[The demolition] will also, in our opinion, add another obstacle to the already frayed efforts to resolve the Palestinian – Israeli conflict, further hindering the path to peace and justice," the letter added.
