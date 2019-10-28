Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. Justice Dept appeals order to turn over unredacted Mueller report

By REUTERS
October 28, 2019 16:31
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said it has appealed a lower court's decision ordering it to turn over an unredacted copy of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report detailing Russian meddling in the 2016 election to the Democratically-controlled House Judiciary Committee.

In a filing with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the department also asked the court to stay its Friday order which directed the government to turn over the unredacted report by Oct. 30 while its appeal is pending.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 28, 2019
France supports a two-state solution, calls for UNRWA mandate renewal

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings