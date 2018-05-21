May 21 2018
U.S. Justice Dept to check for political motivations in FBI Russia probe

By REUTERS
May 21, 2018 01:04
WASHINGTON - The US Justice Department asked its inspector general to expand a review of the National Security Agency's surveillance application process to determine if political motivations affected the FBI's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, an agency spokeswoman said on Sunday.



The department asked the watchdog to consult with a federal prosecutor if the expanded FISA review finds evidence of potential criminal misconduct in how the FBI investigated people suspected of colluding with Russian agents, said Sarah Isgur Flores, the spokeswoman.

President Donald Trump demanded on Twitter on Sunday that the Justice Department look into whether his 2016 presidential campaign was infiltrated or surveilled by the agency or the FBI under the Obama administration.


