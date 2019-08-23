Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. Justice Ginsburg treated for tumor on pancreas

By REUTERS
August 23, 2019 21:42
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 WASHINGTON - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent radiation therapy to treat a tumor on her pancreas, a court spokeswoman said on Friday.

The justice tolerated the treatment well and has "maintained an active schedule," the spokeswoman, Kathy Arberg, said in a statement.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 23, 2019
U.S. trade group says 'unrealistic' for American retailers to exit China

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings