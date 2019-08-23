U.S. Justice Ginsburg treated for tumor on pancreas

WASHINGTON - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent radiation therapy to treat a tumor on her pancreas, a court spokeswoman said on Friday.



The justice tolerated the treatment well and has "maintained an active schedule," the spokeswoman, Kathy Arberg, said in a statement.

