US: Libyan conflict turning bloodier with Russian mercenaries

The United States is very concerned about the intensification of the conflict in Libya, with a rising number of reported Russian mercenaries supporting Khalifa Haftar's forces on the ground, a senior State Department official said on Saturday.The United States continues to recognize the Government of National Accord led by Fayez al-Serraj, the official said, but added that Washington is not taking sides in the conflict and is talking to all stakeholders who could be influential in trying to force an agreement.