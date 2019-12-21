The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
US: Libyan conflict turning bloodier with Russian mercenaries

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 21, 2019 16:35
The United States is very concerned about the intensification of the conflict in Libya, with a rising number of reported Russian mercenaries supporting Khalifa Haftar's forces on the ground, a senior State Department official said on Saturday.
The United States continues to recognize the Government of National Accord led by Fayez al-Serraj, the official said, but added that Washington is not taking sides in the conflict and is talking to all stakeholders who could be influential in trying to force an agreement.


