U.S. Marine dies of injuries in Australian training accident

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A U.S. soldier has died after being hurt in a vehicle accident during training exercises in northern Australia, the Marine Corps said on Wednesday.
About 2,500 U.S. Marines are stationed in the tropical city of Darwin, strategically located on the coastal doorstep of neighboring Indonesia, as part of an annual rotation program that began in 2011.
Lance Corporal Hans Sandoval-Pereyra died on Tuesday after being hurt in the vehicle accident at a military training area about 110 km (70 miles) southeast of Darwin on Saturday, the Marine Corps said in a statement.
"He was a beloved member of our community and our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends," said his commander, Colonel Russ Boyce.
Sandoval-Pereyra was treated at the scene before being evacuated to hospital, where he died from his injuries. Another soldier was also hurt but was released from hospital and the accident is being investigated.
The accident follows the deaths of three marines in Australia in 2017 when their aircraft crashed during training maneuvers off the east coast.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>