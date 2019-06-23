U.S. Mideast plan to boost Palestinian resistance-Iran parliament head

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Iran's parliament speaker said on Sunday a U.S. Middle East peace plan was "toying with a nation's dignity" and would lead to stronger resistance against Israel by Palestinian militant groups, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reported.
U.S. President Donald Trump has dubbed the plan "deal of the century." As part of the plan, a U.S.-led conference will be held next week in Bahrain on proposals for major investments in the Palestinian economy.
"Trump wants to make a deal on the fate of the Palestinian people. While toying with a nation's dignity is scandalous, this will strengthen resistance movements as Palestinians realize that they can only succeed through resistance," said Ali Larijani, quoted by IRNA.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>