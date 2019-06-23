Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

U.S. Mideast plan to boost Palestinian resistance-Iran parliament head

By REUTERS
June 23, 2019 16:46
Iran's parliament speaker said on Sunday a U.S. Middle East peace plan was "toying with a nation's dignity" and would lead to stronger resistance against Israel by Palestinian militant groups, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump has dubbed the plan "deal of the century." As part of the plan, a U.S.-led conference will be held next week in Bahrain on proposals for major investments in the Palestinian economy.

"Trump wants to make a deal on the fate of the Palestinian people. While toying with a nation's dignity is scandalous, this will strengthen resistance movements as Palestinians realize that they can only succeed through resistance," said Ali Larijani, quoted by IRNA.

