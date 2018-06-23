June 23 2018
|
Tammuz, 10, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

U.S. Navy drafts plans to house 25,000 immigrants at cost of $233 mln

By REUTERS
June 23, 2018 04:05
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - The US Navy is drafting plans to house up to 25,000 immigrants on its bases and other facilities, at an estimated cost of about $233 million over six months, as the Trump administration seeks to ease a mounting crisis on the Mexican border, a US official said on Friday.

The Navy has not so far been asked to provide accommodation for migrants who have entered the United States illegally. The official, who asked not to be named, stressed that the draft memo, which looks at setting up housing on Navy airfields in Alabama, was for planning purposes only.

The news was first reported by Time Magazine.

President Donald Trump is facing a public outcry over his policy of separating children from their migrant parents, with lawmakers struggling to get immigration legislation passed.

The memo gives an early indication of how much Trump's plan to house thousands of immigrants while they await trial under his "zero-tolerance" policy could cost.

The facilities, which could include tents, are described as "temporary and austere" in the memo, according to the official. It suggests the facilities be built for between six months and one year.

The official said the draft document, drawn up by Phyllis Bayer, the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment, also says that a Navy base in California could house up to a further 47,000 people.

Asked about the plan, Pentagon spokesman Colonel Robert Manning said in a statement that the Department of Defense was "conducting prudent planning" and was looking nationwide at its installations in case it was asked for assistance in housing illegal immigrants.

The US military said on Thursday it had been asked by the government to get ready to house up to 20,000 immigrant children.

It said the government had already assessed three military bases in Texas and would review another in Arkansas.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 23, 2018
Trump threatens EUurope in latest tweet

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut