Donald Trump cancels his NATO summit closing news conference

WATFORD, England - U.S. President Donald Trump canceled his scheduled news conference at the end of the NATO summit in Britain on Wednesday, saying he had briefed the media many times during his two-day trip."When today's meetings are over, I will be heading back to Washington," Trump said in a tweet. "We won't be doing a press conference at the close of NATO because we did so many over the past two days. Safe travels to all!"The cancellation came as the second phase of Congressional impeachment hearings was due to start at 1500 GMT in Washington.