President Trump to make a "major statement" on Sunday

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump plans to make a "major statement" at the White House at 9 a.m. EST (1300 GMT) on Sunday, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said on Saturday.
Gidley gave no further details.Earlier, Trump tweeted: "Something very big has just happened!"
Trump has been under pressure over a Democratic-led impeachment inquiry and has faced stiff criticism for his U.S. troop withdrawal from Syria.
