U.S. Representative Seth Moulton ends bid for presidential nomination

August 23, 2019 16:26
  WASHINGTON - U.S. Representative Seth Moulton, who had mounted a long-shot bid for the presidency, will end his campaign in a speech on Friday, according to media reports.

A 40-year-old Iraq War veteran who represents a district in Massachusetts, Moulton failed to garner the support he needed to qualify for the Democratic debates.
 



He built a political career by challenging the party's establishment including after the Democrats took control of the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018, when Moulton helped organize opposition to Representative Nancy Pelosi's bid to again become Speaker of the House. He failed at that effort.


