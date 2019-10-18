Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. Republicans plan vote to censure Democrat Schiff

By REUTERS
October 18, 2019 19:18
 WASHINGTON - Republican lawmakers will bring a motion to censure the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, on Monday, a largely symbolic act by the minority party to express dismay about the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican.

"How many times has he (Schiff) lied to us? He should be censured," said the top Republican in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, on Friday.

McCarthy said Schiff misled the public by saying he did not know the identity of the whistleblower who reported that Trump had pressed Ukraine's president to dig up information about a political rival, Democrat Joe Biden.



That report precipitated the investigation into whether Trump should be removed from office. McCarthy said the whistleblower had met with Schiff's staff. 


