U.S., S.Korea suspend more drills to bolster N.Korea diplomacy

The United States and South Korea have suspended upcoming air defense exercises to give diplomatic efforts with North Korea "every opportunity to continue," the US military said on Friday.
The Pentagon said the decision to suspend Exercise Vigilant Ace, which had been scheduled for December, was taken by US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and South Korean defense minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, who met in Singapore on Friday.
Vigilant Ace is one of several exercises that have been suspended to encourage dialog aimed at getting North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.
