U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemns Iranian government

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo released a statement today condemning the Iranian government for investing in power battles and military escapades rather than in their own people.
"The Iranian government is squandering its citizen's resources, whether its adventurism in Syria, its support for Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, or its ambitions for wastefully expanding its nuclear program, it will only add to the suffering of the people of Iran," Pompeo stated.
"The Iranian people are demanding their leaders share the country's wealth and respond to their legitimate needs. We condemn the government's same futile tactics of suppression, imprisonment of protestors, and the denial of Iranian' frustrations. The people of Iran are tired of the corruption, injustice, and incompetence from their leaders. The world hears their voice".
Thousands of Iranians have been protesting against the country's faltering economy, as the Iranian rial plunges down to new lows. Some of the current uncertainty stems from US President Donald Trump's decision to pull his country out of the Iranian nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions on Iran.