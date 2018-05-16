U.S. Senate panel advances Haspel to lead CIA

WASHINGTON- A US Senate committee voted on Wednesday in favor of Gina Haspel, President Donald Trump's nominee to be CIA director, and she is expected to be confirmed by the full Senate as soon as next week.



The Intelligence Committee voted 10-5 behind closed doors to approve the nomination, which was expected after two of its seven Democratic members, Vice Chairman Mark Warner and Joe Manchin, both said they would join the panel's eight Republicans in backing Haspel.



