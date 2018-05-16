May 16 2018
|
Sivan, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

U.S. Senate panel advances Haspel to lead CIA

By REUTERS
May 16, 2018 16:38
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON- A US Senate committee voted on Wednesday in favor of Gina Haspel, President Donald Trump's nominee to be CIA director, and she is expected to be confirmed by the full Senate as soon as next week.

The Intelligence Committee voted 10-5 behind closed doors to approve the nomination, which was expected after two of its seven Democratic members, Vice Chairman Mark Warner and Joe Manchin, both said they would join the panel's eight Republicans in backing Haspel.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 16, 2018
Report: Russia says 'deeply alarmed' by Gaza clashes

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut