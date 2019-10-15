Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. Senator Graham says he strongly supports Trump on Turkey sanctions

By REUTERS
October 15, 2019 02:28
 WASHINGTON - Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, who has been critical of President Donald Trump's decision to pull American troops out of northeast Syria, said on Monday he strongly supports Trump's decision to sanction Turkey over its invasion of Syria.

“The President’s team has a plan and I intend to support them as strongly as possible, and to give them reasonable time and space to achieve our mutual goals,” Graham said in a statement. 


