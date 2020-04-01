The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
US, South Korea scramble to seal defense cost-sharing deal

By REUTERS  
APRIL 1, 2020 08:43
The commander of U.S. troops in South Korea on Wednesday called for negotiators to quickly resolve a cost-sharing dispute that has put more than 4,000 local workers on unpaid leave, with South Korean officials suggesting an agreement could come soon.
About half of the nearly 9,000 South Koreans employed by the U.S. military command were placed on unpaid leave starting on Wednesday, after the two countries failed to agree on a new pact months after the last agreement expired at the end of 2019.The dispute follows a U.S. demand for Seoul to pay up to $5 billion a year to support the troop presence, up from $870 million under last year's agreement."This is an unfortunate day for us, it's unthinkable, it's heartbreaking," General Robert Abrams, commander of United States Forces Korea (USFK), said in a video statement. "The partial furlough of (Korean national) employees is not what we envisioned or hoped would happen."
On Tuesday, South Korean negotiator Jeong Eun-bo said South Korea regretted the U.S. military's decision to go ahead with the furloughs with negotiations in their "final phase."
"We expect an agreement to be finalized soon," he said.
Citing an unnamed source, Yonhap news agency reported that a new deal could be announced as soon as Wednesday, "though various possibilities remain still open." Representatives for South Korea's Foreign Ministry and the U.S. Embassy in Seoul declined to comment on the status of the negotiations.
"We're closely watching developments," one South Korean foreign ministry official told Reuters.
The United States stations roughly 28,500 troops in South Korea, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War that ended in an armistice, rather than a peace treaty. U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly demanded that South Korea pay more, although U.S officials said they have since "compromised" on the initial numbers. Abrams said USFK was working to prevent the furloughs from undermining military readiness, and said it would offer unspecified support to the workers on unpaid leave.
Coronavirus patients in Israel spike to 5,591 - 97 in serious condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/01/2020 08:41 AM
Kinneret water level rises by 1.5 cm in 24 hours, 36 cm to upper red line
Germany reports 5,453 additional coronavirus cases, 149 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 08:23 AM
MDA's drive-through coronavirus testing to open in Ashdod, Rahat
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/01/2020 08:04 AM
China begins reporting asymptomatic coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 07:31 AM
US Two locally employed staff at foreign missions died of the coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 04:46 AM
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits southern Idaho – EMSC
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 03:22 AM
El Salvador confirms country's first coronavirus death
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 02:31 AM
Pentagon: Coronavirus outbreak on carrier doesn't warrant evacuation
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 02:22 AM
Accountant-General closes a billion-dollar deal for the next 100 years
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/01/2020 01:13 AM
Trump urges Americans to practice social distancing through end of April
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 12:56 AM
UNSC welcomes Israeli-Palestinian cooperation against Corona
Coronavirus: Numbers top 5,000 - 94 in serious condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/31/2020 09:35 PM
Putin offered Trump Russian coronavirus help
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2020 09:28 PM
20th Israeli succumbs to coronavirus: 90-year-old male
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/31/2020 08:41 PM
