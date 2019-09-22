U.S. Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt meets President Rivlin

US Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt met with President Reuven Rivlin on Sunday ahead of the president holding rounds of talks with party leaders to decide who will be tasked with forming a new government after the recent round of elections, Channel 13 reported on Twitter.

Greenblatt, who is one of the key players behind the US Peace Plan, often called "Deal of the Century" by US President Donald Trump, had already met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said he would like to meet Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.

It is suspected that the not-yet-public details of the US plan might be relevant to the creation of a unity government.

