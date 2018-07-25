U.S. Treasury sanctions people linked to Syria chemical weapons

Breaking news.
WASHINGTON - The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Wednesday against five groups and eight individuals linked to Syria's chemical weapons program, the department said in a statement.
The targeted groups and people were key to a network that procured electronics for the Syrian agency that develops the weapons, it said.
"Syria’s horrific use of chemical weapons, including attacks against innocent women and children, remains deeply embedded in our minds," said Sigal Mandelker, Treasury undersecretary for terrorism. "Today, we are continuing our campaign to stop the Assad regime’s ruthless attacks by targeting the procurement networks that have supported its chemical weapons program."