U.S., UK and Norway urge Sudan to meet deadline for transitional government

By REUTERS
October 21, 2019 16:19
The United States, the United Kingdom and Norway urged political parties in South Sudan to meet a Nov. 12 deadline to form a transitional government after the government and a major rebel group agreed to a roadmap that will allow peace talks to resume.

"South Sudan faces a critical moment in the journey toward a peaceful and prosperous future. There are now less than four weeks for political leaders to form a transitional government," the countries said in a joint statement.

"We urge the South Sudanese parties to meet the November 12 deadline to form a transitional government that will enable the conditions for a constructive relationship during the next phase of South Sudan’s peace process."


