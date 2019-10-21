U.S., UK and Norway urge Sudan to meet deadline for transitional government

The United States, the United Kingdom and Norway urged political parties in South Sudan to meet a Nov. 12 deadline to form a transitional government after the government and a major rebel group agreed to a roadmap that will allow peace talks to resume.



"South Sudan faces a critical moment in the journey toward a peaceful and prosperous future. There are now less than four weeks for political leaders to form a transitional government," the countries said in a joint statement.

"We urge the South Sudanese parties to meet the November 12 deadline to form a transitional government that will enable the conditions for a constructive relationship during the next phase of South Sudan’s peace process."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });